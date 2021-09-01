Paula Charlene Stevens, 57, died Sunday, August 22, 2021. She was born May, 24, 1964 in Sikeston, Missouri, the daughter of Charles and Alberta (Lynch) Adcock.

Paula was preceded in death by her father, and her sister Pat Cain.

Paula is survived by her husband Galen Stevens whom she married May 27, 1988 in Fredericktown; son Logan Stevens; daughter Haley (Clay) Hendrix; sisters Penny (Mike) Gifford and Pamela Smith; and two grandchildren.

Paula was a member of the First Baptist Church. Her interests were God, kids, grand kids, and family.

Funeral services were Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Thomas Johnson officiating. Interment was at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.