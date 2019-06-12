{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Paula Christina Whitworth, 70, died April 24, 2019, at Republic Nursing and Rehab in Republic, Mo. She was born July 8, 1948 in Litchfield, Illinois, the daughter of Jarold and Delores Jett. Paula moved to Missouri with her family in 1963.

Preceding her in death were her husband Harry "Dud" Whitworth; her father Jarold Jett; brother Jeffrey Lynn Jett, and an infant daughter.

Survivors include her mother Delores "Dodie" Wacker and brother Jay Jett.

Memorial services are pending.

Celebrate
the life of: Paula Christina Whitworth
