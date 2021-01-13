Pearlene B. Cox, 89 of Fredericktown, died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born December 17, 1932, a daughter of William and Pearl Alice (Thornton) Lee.
She was married to Donald Cox who preceded her in death in 1985. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Cox was preceded by her parents; daughter Cathy Earley; and three brothers.
Survivors include daughters Brenda (Vance) Lashley of Fredericktown and Janet (Ernie) Terry, also of Fredericktown; son Joe (Barb) Skiles of Marquand; sisters Maxine Mueller of Fredericktown, Shirley Hess of Farmington, and Judy (Jimmie) Senter of Fredericktown; brothers Gene Lee of Ironton, and Pete (Jana) Lee of Fredericktown; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
Pearlene worked for Tinnin Garment Manufacturing Company in Fredericktown. She enjoyed watching birds, sewing and going to flea markets.
Funeral services were Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home. Interment was in the Antioch Cemetery near Fredericktown.
