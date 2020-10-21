Peggy Jo Brewington, 73, died Friday, October 16, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri where she lived with her son Trent, daughter-in-law Rebecca, and grandchildren Maddy and Mason. Peggy was born to Joe and Netta (Oyler) Craine on March 15, 1947 in Thayer, Missouri.

She married Jerome Herman Brewington in 1966, and in the following years she found one of her greatest joys in being "Mom" to Kellie, Aimie, Trent, and Brent.

Peggy Jo is survived by her brother Larry (Sandi) Craine of Elkton, Maryland; sister Kathy Rogers of Springfield, Missouri; daughters Kellie (Glen) Cox of Buffalo, Missouri and Aimie (Tom) Bohnstedt of Pleasant Hope, Missouri; sons Trent (Rebecca) Brewington of Rogersville, Missouri and Brent (Jamie) Brewington of Desloge, Missouri; grandchildren Kaylin, Jessica, Mindy, Kim, Cody, Brooklyn, Henry, Maddie, Mason, Angelika, Dominic, and Bryce; great grandchildren Alexander, Kaiden, Callie, Timothy, Tucker, Alexis, Matthew, Luna, Terra, Aubrey, Coralee, Wilder, and Magnolia; and several nieces, nephews and friends.