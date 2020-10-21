 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peggy Jo Brewington
0 comments

Peggy Jo Brewington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Peggy Jo Brewington, 73, died Friday, October 16, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri where she lived with her son Trent, daughter-in-law Rebecca, and grandchildren Maddy and Mason. Peggy was born to Joe and Netta (Oyler) Craine on March 15, 1947 in Thayer, Missouri.

She married Jerome Herman Brewington in 1966, and in the following years she found one of her greatest joys in being "Mom" to Kellie, Aimie, Trent, and Brent.

Peggy Jo is survived by her brother Larry (Sandi) Craine of Elkton, Maryland; sister Kathy Rogers of Springfield, Missouri; daughters Kellie (Glen) Cox of Buffalo, Missouri and Aimie (Tom) Bohnstedt of Pleasant Hope, Missouri; sons Trent (Rebecca) Brewington of Rogersville, Missouri and Brent (Jamie) Brewington of Desloge, Missouri; grandchildren Kaylin, Jessica, Mindy, Kim, Cody, Brooklyn, Henry, Maddie, Mason, Angelika, Dominic, and Bryce; great grandchildren Alexander, Kaiden, Callie, Timothy, Tucker, Alexis, Matthew, Luna, Terra, Aubrey, Coralee, Wilder, and Magnolia; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Peggy's children recall a lifetime of gentle and nurturing love as she served her family and her community from a servant's heart that always respected others. Peggy enjoyed toll painting, sewing, and crocheting. She shared the knowledge of her skills with many family and friends. More than the roles that she filled in relationships with others and the activities that brought her joy, Peggy's walk with Jesus provided a lasting inner peace that truly defined the core of her being.

In her early adult life, Peggy was employed as a factory worker and later as the cook at Bethel Christian Academy. She enjoyed serving the Lord in her local church as a long-time member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church in Festus. She also volunteered several summers at Camp Niangua as the Director of arts and crafts.

Although Peggy has never desired to draw attention to herself and she has always been known to be gentle, meek, and quiet, it was those very qualities that made her so memorable to those whose lives she impacted.

Funeral services were Monday, October 19, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Floyd McDonnell officiating. Interment was at the Brewington Cemetery in Saco, Missouri.

wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News