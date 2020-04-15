× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Peggy Sue Harms, 79, of Ballwin, Missouri, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the West County Care Center in Ballwin. She was born October 24, 1940 in Fredericktown, a daughter of William Porter and Mildred (Golden) Pippin.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her son Patrick Harms, one sister, and two brothers.

Peggy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Jeff Jaeger of Wildwood, Missouri; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She had worked as a bank teller for several years. Her hobbies were fishing, gardening and spending time with her family. She was baptized at the Mill Creek Baptist Church.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Revelle Cemetery in Cherokee Pass.

