Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry, 86, died Sunday, February 20, 2022. She was born October 25, 1935 at Villa Grove, Illinois, the daughter Chester Alton and Etta Mae (Porter) Anderson.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; husband James Otis Goldsberry whom she married December 25, 1953 in Villa Grove; daughter Rebecca Lynn Homann; and siblings Robert Clayton Anderson, Harold William Anderson, Niles Alexander Anderson who died at 13 years old, and Idras Ann Anderson who died at 2 days old.

Peggy is survived by sons James O. Goldsberry Jr. and wife Jean and Dale A. Goldsberry and wife Tammy; grandchildren Michael Goldsberry, Sue Ann (Nick) Cochran, Jennifer (John) Meyer, Theresa (Patrick) Breezley, Jamie (Brandon) Brummett ,and Ty Alexander; ten great grandchildren Austin, Beau, Brynlee, Willow, Brooks, Flora, Hannah, Aaron, Dillon and Kayden; and sister Patsy Mae Dyar.

Peggy was of the Methodist Faith and enjoyed family, travel, the hospital auxiliary, Eastern Star, Masons and Shriners.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Hugo Walka officiating.

