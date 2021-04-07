Perry Don Kegley, 82, of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. He was born January 18, 1939, in Clarkton, Missouri, son of James Odell and Lela (Shelton) Kegley.
Perry married Carolyn Theresa Ward May 4, 1962, at the United Methodist Church in Fredericktown.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Judith Ann Kegley.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Kathy Lynn (Anthony) Walker; brothers, James Myron (Shirley) Kegley of Sikeston, Missouri and Darwyn Kegley of Fredericktown; sister, Joann (Wallace) Christian of Florissant, Missouri and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ron and Janet Ward of Fredericktown; nephews Scott (Paula) Christian, Kelly (Beth) Christian and Eric (Anna) Kegley; nieces Julie (Dereck) Buford, Rhonda (David) White and Janell (Travis) Rehkop and many great nieces and great nephews.
Perry was a 1957 graduate of Campbell High School. He was an All-State high school basketball player. In his high school career, he scored 2,216 points in 103 games. This was achieved before three-point baskets existed. His record was finally broken in 2021. He continued to have a lifelong love for sports and was very supportive of the school athletic programs.
Perry attended the University of Missouri-Columbia on a basketball scholarship but soon moved back south when Southeast Missouri State University agreed to match his scholarship. He played his junior and senior years at Southeast Missouri State. His senior year the Southeast basketball team traveled to the national tournament, finishing as runners-up to the national champions. Perry graduated from Southeast May 22, 1961, with a B.S. Degree in Education with majors in physical education and social science. He also completed the certification for Driver Education from Arkansas State College in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Later he received his Masters Degree at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Perry joined the National Guard and received an honorable discharge in 1962.
Perry began his teaching career at Fredericktown High School in 1961. He was employed as a Driver’s Education instructor and head basketball coach. Perry and his 1970-71 basketball team are responsible for the only state basketball banner hanging on the wall in the Fredericktown High School, along with several district championships.
He served as athletic director, assistant to the superintendent as transportation coordinator and later middle school principal. He was a kind and fair principal and was a great influence on the lives of many students who passed through the halls of the Fredericktown School District.
Perry enjoyed working on his farm with his brother, brother-in-law, and his wonderful son-in-law Tony.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church and served as an usher for many years. He was also a lifelong member of the Missouri Retired Teachers’ Association and lifetime member of the Madison County Retired School Personnel.
Perry had a warm, outgoing personality and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services were Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.