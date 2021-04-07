Perry Don Kegley, 82, of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. He was born January 18, 1939, in Clarkton, Missouri, son of James Odell and Lela (Shelton) Kegley.

Perry married Carolyn Theresa Ward May 4, 1962, at the United Methodist Church in Fredericktown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Judith Ann Kegley.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Kathy Lynn (Anthony) Walker; brothers, James Myron (Shirley) Kegley of Sikeston, Missouri and Darwyn Kegley of Fredericktown; sister, Joann (Wallace) Christian of Florissant, Missouri and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ron and Janet Ward of Fredericktown; nephews Scott (Paula) Christian, Kelly (Beth) Christian and Eric (Anna) Kegley; nieces Julie (Dereck) Buford, Rhonda (David) White and Janell (Travis) Rehkop and many great nieces and great nephews.

Perry was a 1957 graduate of Campbell High School. He was an All-State high school basketball player. In his high school career, he scored 2,216 points in 103 games. This was achieved before three-point baskets existed. His record was finally broken in 2021. He continued to have a lifelong love for sports and was very supportive of the school athletic programs.