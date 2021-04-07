 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Perry Don Kegley
0 comments

Perry Don Kegley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Perry Don Kegley

Perry Don Kegley

Perry Don Kegley, 82, of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. He was born January 18, 1939, in Clarkton, Missouri, son of James Odell and Lela (Shelton) Kegley.

Perry married Carolyn Theresa Ward May 4, 1962, at the United Methodist Church in Fredericktown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Judith Ann Kegley.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Kathy Lynn (Anthony) Walker; brothers, James Myron (Shirley) Kegley of Sikeston, Missouri and Darwyn Kegley of Fredericktown; sister, Joann (Wallace) Christian of Florissant, Missouri and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ron and Janet Ward of Fredericktown; nephews Scott (Paula) Christian, Kelly (Beth) Christian and Eric (Anna) Kegley; nieces Julie (Dereck) Buford, Rhonda (David) White and Janell (Travis) Rehkop and many great nieces and great nephews. 

Perry was a 1957 graduate of Campbell High School. He was an All-State high school basketball player. In his high school career, he scored 2,216 points in 103 games. This was achieved before three-point baskets existed. His record was finally broken in 2021. He continued to have a lifelong love for sports and was very supportive of the school athletic programs.

Perry attended the University of Missouri-Columbia on a basketball scholarship but soon moved back south when Southeast Missouri State University agreed to match his scholarship. He played his junior and senior years at Southeast Missouri State. His senior year the Southeast basketball team traveled to the national tournament, finishing as runners-up to the national champions. Perry graduated from Southeast May 22, 1961, with a B.S. Degree in Education with majors in physical education and social science. He also completed the certification for Driver Education from Arkansas State College in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Later he received his Masters Degree at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Perry joined the National Guard and received an honorable discharge in 1962.

Perry began his teaching career at Fredericktown High School in 1961. He was employed as a Driver’s Education instructor and head basketball coach. Perry and his 1970-71 basketball team are responsible for the only state basketball banner hanging on the wall in the Fredericktown High School, along with several district championships.

He served as athletic director, assistant to the superintendent as transportation coordinator and later middle school principal. He was a kind and fair principal and was a great influence on the lives of many students who passed through the halls of the Fredericktown School District.

Perry enjoyed working on his farm with his brother, brother-in-law, and his wonderful son-in-law Tony.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church and served as an usher for many years. He was also a lifelong member of the Missouri Retired Teachers’ Association and lifetime member of the Madison County Retired School Personnel.

Perry had a warm, outgoing personality and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services were Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News