Perry Lee Cook, 80, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Parkland Hospital in Farmington. He was born on October 6, 1938 in Crystal City, a son of Carol Eugene and Lilly Marie (Basler) Cook.

Mr. Cook married Donita Jennie Jenkins. She preceded him in death.

Mr. Cook is survived by his children Ricky Cook of Perryville, Carla Evans of Ste. Genevieve, Karen Short-Cook of Festus, and Beverly Cook of Ste. Genevieve; sister Wanda Counts of Festus; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Perry worked for the mental facility hospital in Marshall, Missouri. He enjoyed working on cars and doing carpenter work.

A memorial service may be planned for a later date.

