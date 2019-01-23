Try 1 month for 99¢
Phyllis Ann Rolens Jacobs, 78, died December 8, 2018 after a decade long battle with cancer. Phyllis was born August 31, 1940 in Fredericktown.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wanda and H.W. “Bill” Rolens and her younger brother Eddie Rolens.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, James Yoast; children Curtis Ray Johnson II, Eddie Don Johnson, Patrick Aaron Rolens Johnson, Cindy Lindesmith, Carla Plunkett, Jayme Yvonne Harvey and Tim Yoast; sister Carolyn McNabb; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Phyllis enjoyed sharing and caring for her large and extended family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A memorial and a celebration of her life will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1 pm., at Moore’s Funeral Home, in Jacksonville, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St, Jude Children’s hospital in Phyllis’ name would be appreciated.

