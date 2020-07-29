You are the owner of this article.
Phyllis Marie Hovis
Phyllis Marie Hovis, 91, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born July 29, 1928, in Madison County, the daughter of Thomas DeWitt Bollinger and Ollie Orenia (Brown) Bollinger.

Phyllis grew up in and around Oak Grove. During WWII, Phyllis stayed week days with her aunt, Georgia Bollinger (LeRoy), to attend high school in Fredericktown. She graduated in 1945 and began working at the local shoe factory. Her attention to detail was evident in her home and at work in the accounting departments at Black River Electric and DePaul Hospital in the St. Louis area.

Phyllis married Milton Lee Hovis August 15, 1947. They were married for 63 years and actively involved in church until their health declined. They have one son, Keith Hovis (Debra) of Stillwater, Oklahoma, who they raised in Fredericktown and Dellwood, Missouri. Milton and Phyllis returned to Fredericktown in 1985 to retire. For the last eight years, she called Camelot Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Farmington her home, and her special caretakers became like family. Phyllis always enjoyed a good conversation and made friends easily. She used that gift to welcome and encourage new physical therapy patients. Even in her later years, she had an amazing memory and took pleasure in sharing stories of the past.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Milton.

She is survived by her brother Joe Bollinger; her son Keith Hovis (Debra); grandchildren, Karen Eubanks (Tim) of Lincoln, Arkansas and Scott Hovis (Jennifer) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; great-grandchildren Isaac and Elijah Eubanks and Charlotte, Natalie, and Paige Hovis. Phyllis is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service was held Monday, July 27 at Marcus Memorial Park conducted by Pastor Kevin Ropp. Arrangements by Follis & Sons Funeral Home.

