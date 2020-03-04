Preston Chipman

Preston Chipman, 92, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born June 10, 1927 in Lake City, Arkansas, the son of John and Jenny Belle (Cable) Chipman.

Preston is preceded in death by wife Mildred Louise (Leach) Chipman, whom he married December 20, 1947. Parents John and Jenny Belle (Cable) Chipman; and son Kenneth P. Chipman.

Preston is survived by sons Keith (Rebecca) Chipman of North Carolina and Dale (Sheila) Chipman of Imperial; daughters Joyce (James) Morrison of Crestwood and Cheryl (Scott) Carter of De Soto and numerous grandchildren.

Preston was a member of Old Paths Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Greg Swan officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park.

