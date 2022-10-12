Rachel Ann Long, 41, of Marquand, died Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born August 24, 1981, in Bellview, Illinois to David and Linda (Barnett) Schwab.

July 12, 2020, in Marquand, she married Stacy Long. She survives in Marquand.

Other survivors include her children Anthony Gipson of St. Mary’s, Missouri, Micheal Cowling and Lakota Cowling both of Fredericktown, and Cierra Dowd of Park Hills, Missouri; sisters Amy Schwab of Park Hills and Stacey (TC) Evans of Fredericktown; one grandson and one great granddaughter.

Rachel was preceded in death by both her parents.

Rachel was a homemaker. She enjoyed working with crafts, being outdoors and making people smile.

A memorial service may be held at a late date.