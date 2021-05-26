 Skip to main content
Rachel Nicole Howson
Rachel Nicole Howson

Rachel Nicole Howson, 39, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Marquand. She was born December 3, 1981 in St. Louis, the daughter of Lindell Elwood Wood and Sally Tinsley Wood.

Rachel was preceded in death by grandmothers Bertha S. Holland and Leah Wood and nephew Tristan Wood.

Rachel is survived by her husband Jesse Howson whom she married August 4, 2012, in Marquand; her parents; children Jacob Howell, Cody Howell and Nikki Douglas; siblings Sam, Jerry and Clinton; and grandchildren Emily and Haven.

Rachel was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and the grand kids.

Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral service is at noon, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Steve Tinsley officiating.

