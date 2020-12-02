Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari, 81, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Fredericktown. She was born July 3, 1939 at Ezhumattoor, Kerala India, the daughter of Thomei Mathai and Chinnamma Kunnel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ramamohanarao Ayyagari (Dr. A.R. Rao); brother Thomas Kunnel; sister Achamma Varghese; and grandson Christian Rao Ayyagari.

Radha is survived by son Srinivas Rao (Buffi) Ayyagari of Fredericktown; daughters Suseela (Rick) Chapman of New London, Missouri and Sujatha (Michael) Rowland of Fredericktown; sister Annamma Mathew of Kerala, India; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Radha was member the First Baptist Church in Fredericktown where she enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher. She was involved in numerous clubs and organizations including the Friday Club, Beta Sigma Phi, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Americanism Award, Madison Medical Center Auxiliary, and the Extension Council.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Fredericktown. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Chapman, Pastor Josh Chapman, and Pastor Tom Johnson officiating. Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Park.

