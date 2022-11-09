Rae Hartenberger, 98, died November 1, 2022 in Fredericktown. She was born September 21, 1924 in Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Clark and Hazel (Parker) Heckathorn.

Rae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, the Rev. Paul E. Hartenberger; her siblings Don, Cliff, Leota, Dale and Lyle; her daughter Paula Kunkel; son-in-law Harry Kunkel and daughter-in-law Ellen (Nagle) Hartenberger.

Rae is survived by sister Edythe Griffiths of Texas; sons Jeff (Aurelia) of St. Louis, Hank of O’Fallon,IL, and Bruce (Evanne) of Farmington; daughter Joy (Dennis) Bess of Fredericktown; 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Rae was a cadet nurse and worked for 50 years as a registered nurse. After retirement she enjoyed being a member of the Madison Medical Center Auxiliary.

She was proud of being a minister’s wife and was a member of the First Christian Church.

Funeral services were Friday, November 4, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bill Wright officiating.

Memorials may be to First Christian Church, 208 W. Main Fredericktown, MO 63645 or Madison Medical Center Auxiliary 611 W. Main Fredericktown, MO 63645.