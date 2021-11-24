 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ralph Edward Patterson Sr.

  • 0
Obits

Ralph Edward Patterson Sr., 78, died Monday, November 15, 2021 in Farmington. He was born March 17, 1943 in St. Louis, the son of Lawrence and Bertha (Fisher) Patterson.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Phyllis F. (Harris) Patterson whom he married April 8, 1961 in St. Louis; and brothers Lawrence Patterson, Cecil Patterson, Kenny Patterson and Fred Patterson.

Ralph is survived by his children Ralph E. Patterson (Mayumi), Johnny Patterson (Sandy) and Lawrence Alvin Ray Patterson; sisters Ella Patterson, Wanda Talley and Brenda Peters; grandchildren Ralph Patterson III, Justin Patterson, Greg Patterson, Josh Patterson and Danelle Patterson; and great grandchild Peyton.

Ralph enjoyed fishing.

Funeral services were Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Nelda Williams officiating.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News