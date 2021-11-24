Ralph Edward Patterson Sr., 78, died Monday, November 15, 2021 in Farmington. He was born March 17, 1943 in St. Louis, the son of Lawrence and Bertha (Fisher) Patterson.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Phyllis F. (Harris) Patterson whom he married April 8, 1961 in St. Louis; and brothers Lawrence Patterson, Cecil Patterson, Kenny Patterson and Fred Patterson.
Ralph is survived by his children Ralph E. Patterson (Mayumi), Johnny Patterson (Sandy) and Lawrence Alvin Ray Patterson; sisters Ella Patterson, Wanda Talley and Brenda Peters; grandchildren Ralph Patterson III, Justin Patterson, Greg Patterson, Josh Patterson and Danelle Patterson; and great grandchild Peyton.
Ralph enjoyed fishing.
Funeral services were Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Nelda Williams officiating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.