Ralph Eugene Oary, 81, died June 14, 2019 at his residence in Fredericktown. He was born April 21, 1938 in St. Louis, the son of Clifford and Helen (Lamb) Oary.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Sue Oary; son Terry Allen Oary; daughter Brenda Sue Oary; and brothers Fred Oary and Clifford Oary Jr.

Ralph is survived by son Robert Oary of Bartonville, Illinois; daughter Theresa Oary of Peoria, Illinois; brother Jerry Wayne Oary of Creve Couer, Illinois; sister Mary (Ellis) Peoples of Fredericktown; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Monday, June 17, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor David McCutcheon officiating.

