Ralph Eugene Petty, Sr. 86, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Missouri Veterans' Home in Cape Girardeau. He was born March 20, 1932 in Fitzgerald, Georgia, and raised in Seneca, South Carolina, a son of Richard Foster and Evie Leola (Phillips) Petty.
Mr. Petty was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings.
Mr. Petty married Laura Reed, who survives in Fredericktown. Also surviving him are his children Mark and wife Donna Petty of Plato, Missouri, Shelby and husband Jack Thurman of Moreno Valley, California, Mary and husband Randall Smith of Fredericktown, Cyndi and husband Dennis Pollard of Castle Rock, Washington, and Rocky and wife Carla Petty of Fredericktown; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews in South Carolina; and brother and sister-in-law Chris and Joyce Reed and children of Florida.
Ralph was a retired carpenter/service man, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Grace Church of the Heartland for approximately six years, and previous to that, a member of Calvary Temple Church for approximately 37 years.
Services were Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Wilson Funeral Home with his daughter Cynthia Pollard officiating. Interment was at Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.