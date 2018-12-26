Try 1 month for 99¢

Ralph Eugene Petty, Sr. 86, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Missouri Veterans' Home in Cape Girardeau. He was born March 20, 1932 in Fitzgerald, Georgia, and raised in Seneca, South Carolina, a son of Richard Foster and Evie Leola (Phillips) Petty.

Mr. Petty was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings.

Mr. Petty married Laura Reed, who survives in Fredericktown. Also surviving him are his children Mark and wife Donna Petty of Plato, Missouri, Shelby and husband Jack Thurman of Moreno Valley, California, Mary and husband Randall Smith of Fredericktown, Cyndi and husband Dennis Pollard of Castle Rock, Washington, and Rocky and wife Carla Petty of Fredericktown; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews in South Carolina; and brother and sister-in-law Chris and Joyce Reed and children of Florida.

Ralph was a retired carpenter/service man, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Grace Church of the Heartland for approximately six years, and previous to that, a member of Calvary Temple Church for approximately 37 years.

Services were Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Wilson Funeral Home with his daughter Cynthia Pollard officiating. Interment was at Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

Celebrate
the life of: Ralph Eugene Petty
