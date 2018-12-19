Try 1 month for 99¢
Ralph Eugene Petty, 86, of Fredericktown died Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral services will held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Wilson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

