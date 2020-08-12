Randal Jason Harris, 39, of Farmington, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born March 6, 1981, in Farmington. Jason was a manager at Dollar General. He was co-founder of Our American Hero Foundation and former owner of Big River Sand Drags.

There will be a visitation at 9 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 until service time of 11 a.m. in the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel. Memorials can be made to Our American Hero Foundation. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Homes, require mask or facial coverings to be worn at all times.