Randal Jason Harris
Randal Jason Harris

Randal Harris

Randal Jason Harris, 39, of Farmington, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born March 6, 1981, in Farmington. Jason was a manager at Dollar General. He was co-founder of Our American Hero Foundation and former owner of Big River Sand Drags.

There will be a visitation at 9 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 until service time of 11 a.m. in the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel. Memorials can be made to Our American Hero Foundation. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Homes, require mask or facial coverings to be worn at all times. 

czboyer.com

To plant a tree in memory of Randal Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


