Randall Martin Miller, 71, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born March 24, 1950, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, a son of Kenneth Francis and Ruth Evelyn (Martin) Miller.

Mr. Miller married Debra Sue Miller October 28, 1970 in Fredericktown. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Deron Hovis of Fredericktown; brothers Douglas Miller of Farmington, Donald Miller of Kansas and Nathan Miller of Farmington; sisters Doris “Elaine” Giessing of Farmington, Mary Fitzgerald and husband Daniel of Farmington and Sandy Cash and husband Michael of Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren Caleb, Tanner and Dalton Hovis and one great-grandson Dax Hovis.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Stephen and “Boone” Miller.

Randall was a heavy machine operator for Raymar Construction in Fredericktown. He enjoyed going to tractor pulls and hunting, but mostly loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandson Dax who was the light of his life.

A private memorial service may be held at a later date.

