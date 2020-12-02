 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randy Dale Hovis
0 comments

Randy Dale Hovis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Randy Dale Hovis, 58, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home in Farmington.  He was born January 4, 1962 in Fredericktown, a son of Preston Alexander and Nancy Marie (Inman) Hovis.

Mr. Hovis was preceded in death by his parents, brother Hollis Hovis and nephew Cory Torrez.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Rob Nash of Farmington; brother Carl Hovis of Fredericktown; sister Joyce Torrez also of Fredericktown; grandchildren Rylan and Reagan Nash of Farmington and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Randy was a self employed drywaller and enjoyed horseback riding, restoring furniture and spending time with family and friends.

Memorial services were Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown.

wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News