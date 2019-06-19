Raymond B. Wilson, 94, died May 22, 2019, in his daughter’s home in Jupiter, Florida. He was born March 14, 1925, the son of Birley and Ethel Wilson.
Mr. Wilson was a long-time resident of Fredericktown and loved his community and friends. For nearly 40 years, he and his wife Lucille (Harmon) Wilson, who preceded him in death in 2001, owned Wilson Funeral Home and focused their lives on comforting many grieving families. He often said his treasured friends were his greatest wealth.
Ray grew up in Senath, Missouri during the depression where he picked cotton to help his family. At the age of 16, he joined the Navy and became an electrician on a repair ship. Mr. Wilson served in the Philippines and New Guinea and was awarded two Bronze Stars.
When he returned from service, Mr. Wilson entered embalming college in St. Louis. Afterwards, he accepted an apprenticeship in Illmo, Missouri across the street from the furniture store which his future wife owned with her brother. Subsequently, he went to work for Admonson/Webb Funeral Home in Fredericktown.
Ray married Lucille and they made Fredericktown their home, eventually opening their own funeral home in 1963.
Ray is survived by his daughter Susan (Wilson) Solovic, beloved son-in-law George Solovic, grandson David Solovic, nephew and nieces James Harmon (Linda), Martha (Harmon) Joiner and Ladonna (Harmon) Suttle (Jim), along with great nieces Laura (Harmon) Krog and Tasha (Harmon) Miller; and many other dear, close friends.; and of course, his sweet dog “Maxwell,” who was by his side until his death.
Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Floyd, Ira, and Louis Wilson; brothers-in-law Dewitt Harmon (Lizetta) and Vyron Harmon (Lillian); nephew Troas Joiner and his beloved do “Suzy Q.”
A memorial service will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. with services starting at 2 p.m. Internment with a military service will be held afterwards at the Cape Memorial Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
