Raymond L. Skaggs, 89, died Saturday, February 11, 2023 in St. Louis. He was born October 25, 1933 in Fredericktown, the son of Paul and Ruth (Schulte) Skaggs .
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and brothers John Paul Skaggs and Charles Skaggs.
He is survived by his wife Marty (Walden) Skaggs; daughters Cydney Cox and Whitney (Bobby) Tinsley; grandchildren Tyler (Andrea) Cox, Katie (Kyle) Danback, Garrett Tinsley, Bryant Tinsley and Hunter Tinsley; and great grandchildren Anderson Cox, Eleanor Cox and Iris Danback.
Raymond was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church of Fredericktown. He was elected to the Missouri State House of Representatives from the 150th District. He was owner of Raymar Construction. Raymond was on the SMTS and Madison County Water District boards. He was also an active member of the Fredericktown Rotary Club and was very involved in community service.
Funeral mass was Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Father Suresh and Father John Braun officiating.