Raymond Leslie Wiser, 80, died Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born January 19, 1942 in Carlinville, Illinois, the son of Victor Lyle and Minnie Ruth Wiser.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and siblings James, Charles, Leonard, Stanley, Herbert, William, Robert, Donald, Kenneth, Norma, Mary Martha, Ruth, and Ellen.

Raymond is survived by his wife Marilyn Allice (Jeffries) Wiser, whom he married January 19, 1963, in Granite City, Illinois; sons James Wiser, David Wiser, and William Wiser; daughters Lisa Hovis and Lora Dehner; sister Ruby Thomas; grandchildren Matthew, Cody, Cole, Emily, Allison, Alicia, Rachel, Ethan, Joey, Jacob, Evan, Ashton, Aubrey, Luke, William; and ten great-grandchildren.

Raymond was of the Baptist Faith, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing with grand kids, and small engines.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Marcus Memorial Park.