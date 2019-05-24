{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond “Ray” Wilson, 94, of Jupiter, Florida (formerly of Fredericktown) died Wednessday, May 22, 2019 at his daughter's home in Jupiter.

Services are pending. A full obituary will be in the June 5 edition of the Democrat News.

Raymond "Ray" Wilson
