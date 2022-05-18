Raymond Roland “Pops” Weekley, 87, died Thursday, April 14, 2022 at his home in Vail, Arizona. Ray was born Sunday, March 10, 1935 in Coldwater, MO to Earlen and Rena Weekley.

He married Marcene L. Ellefson July 25, 1968 in Berlin, Germany, while serving his country in the United States Army. They spent their honeymoon touring the Austrian countryside, going to castles, finding great restaurants, and fishing. He spoke of it often as one of the best times in his life.

Mr. Weekley was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; brothers Phillip Earl Weekley and Donald Edward Weekley of Missouri; sisters Betty Jane Weekley and Teola Meloy of Missouri.

He is survived by his daughter Diana Hudson (Weekley) and husband Jed of Vail; grandchildren: Ashley Rae Holten and Husband Zac of Tucson, Arizona, Christy Hudson of Vail, and Ashley Marie Hudson of Lubbock, Texas; great grandson Kaden Asher Hudson of Vail; sisters Viola Gifford and husband Ralph, Rosemary Oerman of Fredericktown, and Bonnie Weekley of Troy, Missouri, along with many cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Pop’s was passionate about the outdoors and enjoyed camping, gardening, hunting, and fishing. He also loved sharing the stories of his life with family and friends.

Funeral services were Thursday April 21, 2022, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Mr. Weekley was celebrated with full military honors followed by Chaplain John Primm officiating the ceremony and graveside service to concluded the celebration of his life.