Rebecca Evans
Obits

Rebecca Evans, 74, died September 2, 2021. She was born February 15, 1947 at Mount Vernon, Illinois, the daughter of Grover Cox and Alice Bradford.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Robert “Bobby” Cox, Kevin Grogan, and Tony Cox; and grandson Timothy Evans.

Rebecca is survived by her step-mother Phylis Cox; sons John Evans and Tony Evans; daughters Rebecca Compton, Monica Shepard, and Crystal Martin; brother Tim Grogan; sisters Paulette Roberts and Kathleen Grogan; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Rebecca was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed The Young and the Restless and Elvis.

