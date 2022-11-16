Reedie O. Hillis, 97, died Friday, November 11, 2022. The third of eight children, he was born January 11, 1925 to Ervin and Zonie (Stroud) Hillis, in New Madrid County, Missouri.

Mr. Hillis entered the Army Air Corps Pilot training program in June 1943 after graduating from Parma, Missouri high school. He completed Pilot Training in August 1944 and flew C-47 transport planes from Naples, Italy for 10 months during WWII. He flew 25 combat missions from Okinawa as Aircraft Performance Engineer on B-29 type aircraft during the Korean War, and was awarded 2 Air Medals. He completed 20 years of Military service and retired from the USAF on August 31, 1965 at the rank of Major.

Mr. Hillis married Juanita Wilson November 10, 1945 and had two sons, Kenneth and Cameron. Mr. Hillis moved to Madison County in 1965. He was widowed in 1977. He was remarried January 7, 1978 to Edna (Kinney) McDuffie.

Survivors include one son, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren.