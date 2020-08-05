You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regina Sharlene Coomer Welch
0 comments

Regina Sharlene Coomer Welch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Regina Sharlene Coomer Welch, 63, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in St. Louis. She was born January 4, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Lonnie L. Coomer and Dorothy M. (King) Harper.

Regina was preceded in death by her sister Sandy Wall.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Dorothy and Cecil Harper; daughter, Melissa Welch; granddaughter Narue; sisters Brenda (Marcus) Johnson, Janice (Mike) Bumgardner, Loretta Gloer, Debbie (David) Tuttle and Vicky Tuttle; stepsisters Sheila (Craig) Hendee, Karen (Roger) Murray and Yvonna (Joe) Heibel; stepbrothers Cecil Harper Jr., Dean Harper, and Jeffrey Harper and numerous nieces and nephews.

Regina enjoyed singing, dancing, being with her family and especially enjoyed talking with her sisters and her mother.

Funeral services were Monday, August 3, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Eddie Spain officiating.

follisandsonsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Regina Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News