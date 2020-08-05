× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regina Sharlene Coomer Welch, 63, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in St. Louis. She was born January 4, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Lonnie L. Coomer and Dorothy M. (King) Harper.

Regina was preceded in death by her sister Sandy Wall.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Dorothy and Cecil Harper; daughter, Melissa Welch; granddaughter Narue; sisters Brenda (Marcus) Johnson, Janice (Mike) Bumgardner, Loretta Gloer, Debbie (David) Tuttle and Vicky Tuttle; stepsisters Sheila (Craig) Hendee, Karen (Roger) Murray and Yvonna (Joe) Heibel; stepbrothers Cecil Harper Jr., Dean Harper, and Jeffrey Harper and numerous nieces and nephews.

Regina enjoyed singing, dancing, being with her family and especially enjoyed talking with her sisters and her mother.

Funeral services were Monday, August 3, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Eddie Spain officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Regina Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

