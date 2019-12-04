Retha Naydean Tripp, 87, died Monday, November 25, 2019 in Jonesburg, Missouri. She was born January 28, 1932 at Cornwall, Missouri, the daughter of Elmer Lee and Margaret (Hovis) Mouse.
Retha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Delbert Tripp whom she married December 5, 1948 at Corning, Arkansas; and her sister Norma Jean (Hovis) Moore.
Retha is survived by her children David Keith (Michelle) Tripp of Washington, Missouri, Nancy Ruth (David) Cornett of Lake Ozark, Missouri and Janet Sue (Roy) Stanford of Rincon, Georgia; siblings Forrest Lee (Rosie) Mouser of Cadet, Missouri and Christine Mouser of Laurel, Maryland; grandchildren Christie (Greg) Faulkner, Michelle (Mike) Grasshoff, Rodney (Danielle) Cornett, Seth (Rachel) Tripp, Nathan (Maci) Tripp and Elijah Tripp, Paul Stanford, Lee (Leo) Yerkey and Nick Stanford; 12 great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.
Retha was of the Southern Baptist Faith and enjoyed camping.
Funeral service was Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Charles David McCutcheon officiating. Interment was at Webb-Yount Cemetery.
