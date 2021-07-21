Reva Maxine Barrett, 92, of Cape Girardeau, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Chateau Girardeau. She was born April 10, 1929, in Glen Allen, Missouri, daughter of Arvel and Vallie Sitzes Hawn.

She and Sherman Barrett were married May 14, 1950. He died August 3, 2001.

Also preceding Mrs. Barrett in death were her parents and her brother Charles Hawn.

Loving survivors include daughters Barbara (David) Ford of Cape Girardeau and Brenda (Jon) Mueller of Red Bud, Illinois; son Lloyd "Buddy" (Kathy) Barrett of Marquand; grandchildren Jennifer Gibbs, Shane Barrett, Julie Mansfield, Amy Clevenger, Angie Lord, and Todd Mueller; 20 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; and special sister-in-law Agatha Hawn of Jackson.

Maxine lived in the Marquand area for 57 years before moving to Jackson in 2007. She was a teacher early in life teaching for two years. She worked at Angelica Uniform Company and Tinnin Garment Factory. She worked as the administrator of the Marquand Nutrition Center until her retirement. Maxine was a member of the First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.