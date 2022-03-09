 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rhonda Lisa (Myers) Street

  • 0
Obits

Rhonda Lisa (Myers) Street, 52, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Fredericktown. She was born September 26, 1969, in Puerto Rico, the daughter of James Robert Myers III and Jennifer Lynn (White) Myers.

Rhonda is survived by her husband Michael Street, whom she married April 11, 1986, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, parents James Robert III and Libby Myers; sons Clay Samuel (Alyse) Street and Ethan Wayne (Amber Nicole) Street; daughter Amber Michelle (DJ) McDowell; brother James Randall (Rebecca) Myers; sister Rene' Myers (Jeff) Armstrong; and grandchildren Will, Emma, Camden, Katie, Allie, Isaiah, Kyree, Alexis, and Jaxson.

Funeral services were Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Joe Pogue officiating. Interment was in New Home Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News