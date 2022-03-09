Rhonda Lisa (Myers) Street, 52, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Fredericktown. She was born September 26, 1969, in Puerto Rico, the daughter of James Robert Myers III and Jennifer Lynn (White) Myers.
Rhonda is survived by her husband Michael Street, whom she married April 11, 1986, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, parents James Robert III and Libby Myers; sons Clay Samuel (Alyse) Street and Ethan Wayne (Amber Nicole) Street; daughter Amber Michelle (DJ) McDowell; brother James Randall (Rebecca) Myers; sister Rene' Myers (Jeff) Armstrong; and grandchildren Will, Emma, Camden, Katie, Allie, Isaiah, Kyree, Alexis, and Jaxson.
Funeral services were Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Joe Pogue officiating. Interment was in New Home Cemetery.