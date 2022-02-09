 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Brent Pierce

  • 0
Obits

Richard Brent Pierce, 64, died January 26, 2022 in Fredericktown. He was born April 2, 1957 in Willard, Missouri, the son of Richard Edgar Pierce and Reba Darlene Yarbrough Pierce.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Sherry Lynne (Goins) Pierce, whom he married October 16, 1982 in St. Louis; and an infant brother.

Richard is survived by a son Brent Pierce (Constance) of Kansas City, Mo.; daughters Jennifer Pierce of Denver, Colorado and Rebecca Ames (Travis) of Fredericktown; sister Debra Wester (Tony) of Missouri; and four grandchildren Iris, Clara, David and Kyra.

Richard was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.

He enjoyed NASCAR, truck simulators, trains, and his grandchildren.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News