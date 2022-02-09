Richard Brent Pierce, 64, died January 26, 2022 in Fredericktown. He was born April 2, 1957 in Willard, Missouri, the son of Richard Edgar Pierce and Reba Darlene Yarbrough Pierce.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Sherry Lynne (Goins) Pierce, whom he married October 16, 1982 in St. Louis; and an infant brother.

Richard is survived by a son Brent Pierce (Constance) of Kansas City, Mo.; daughters Jennifer Pierce of Denver, Colorado and Rebecca Ames (Travis) of Fredericktown; sister Debra Wester (Tony) of Missouri; and four grandchildren Iris, Clara, David and Kyra.

Richard was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.

He enjoyed NASCAR, truck simulators, trains, and his grandchildren.

