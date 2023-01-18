Richard Dale Rebstock, 65, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus, Missouri. He was born September 2, 1957, in St. Louis, to Joe Dick and Vernie Mae (Gage) Rebstock.

He is preceded in death by his father; brother, Dickie Rebstock and sister, Patricia Rebstock.

Survivors include his children Vivian Rebstock of Herndon, Virginia, Amos Rebstock of Morrilton, Arkansas, Ernie Rebstock of St. Louis, Heidi Rebstock of College Station, Texas and Etta Turner of Elberton, Georgia; his mother Vernie Gorsuch of Fredericktown; sisters Brenda DeClue of Cardwell, Missouri, Vickie Rebstock of Fredericktown, Doris Feeney of Bonne Terre, Missouri and Billie Huggins of De Soto, Missouri; brother Michael Rebstock of Cardwell; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Richard was a United States Army veteran.

Funeral services were Friday, January 13, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Michael officiating. Interment, with military honors were held at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown.