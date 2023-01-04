 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Elmer “Richy” Keller

  • 0
barker obit

Bridget Danell Barker

Richard Elmer “Richy” Keller, 46, of Jackson, Missouri died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, near Sedgewickville, Missouri. He was born August 16, 1976, in Perryville, Missouri to Richard Elmer Joseph and Mary Ann (Edmond) Keller.

Mr. Keller's mother preceded him in death July 16, 2022.

survivors include his father Richard Keller of Perryville; sister Brandy Keller also of Perryville; nieces and nephews Gabby Keller, Tiffany DeRousse, Derick DeRousse, Dakota Keller and Lexie Naeger; great nieces  Grace and Myla DeRousse; aunt  Rita Ruessler and cousin Matt Ruessler.

Richy was self-employed, working mostly as a landscaper. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood, working in the yard and riding on country roads. He will be missed by family and friends.

A memorial service was held Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Sedgewickville Lutheran Church with Pastor Bailey officiating.

wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News