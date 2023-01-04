Richard Elmer “Richy” Keller, 46, of Jackson, Missouri died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, near Sedgewickville, Missouri. He was born August 16, 1976, in Perryville, Missouri to Richard Elmer Joseph and Mary Ann (Edmond) Keller.

Mr. Keller's mother preceded him in death July 16, 2022.

survivors include his father Richard Keller of Perryville; sister Brandy Keller also of Perryville; nieces and nephews Gabby Keller, Tiffany DeRousse, Derick DeRousse, Dakota Keller and Lexie Naeger; great nieces Grace and Myla DeRousse; aunt Rita Ruessler and cousin Matt Ruessler.

Richy was self-employed, working mostly as a landscaper. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood, working in the yard and riding on country roads. He will be missed by family and friends.

A memorial service was held Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Sedgewickville Lutheran Church with Pastor Bailey officiating.