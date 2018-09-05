Richard Eugene Sharp, 79, of Cypress, Texas, died Monday, August 27, 2018 at the Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital in Cypress. He was born January 28, 1939 in Elvins, Missouri to Dewey Eugene and Lorraine Doris (Stange) Sharp.
Mr. Sharp was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Sharp.
Those surviving Mr. Sharp include: Earlene (Low) Sharp, wife of 53 years; daughters Cheryl Sharp of Aberdeenshire, Scotland and Susan (Jason) Jozwiak of Cypress; grandchildren Emma and Stuart; brothers John (Jan) Sharp of San Antonio, Texas and Kevin (Joni) Priest of Knoxville, Iowa; brothers-in-law Don (Wilma) Mills, Melvin (Loreda) Low, Clyde (Kay) Low; aunts Coleen Sharp and Jean Lockridge; nieces, nephews and friends, including Dotty Shannon.
Richard served in the U.S. Army Paratrooper 18th Airborne Corp Sky Dragons. According to Richard he served, “...approximately 3 years, 2 months, 10 days and a wake-up.”
He graduated from University of Missouri at Rolla with a Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. Following graduation, Richard worked for Trunkline Gas Company and after 29 years of dedicated service he decided to retire to spend more time with his family and do other things he enjoyed such as antiquing and playing guitar.
Richard was an amazing story teller and always knew the right thing to say, whether it be a stranger or a beloved family member.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the Missouri State Veteran Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri with full military honors. Arrangements were under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown.
