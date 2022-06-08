Richard Eugene St. Clair, 57, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was born December 24, 1964, in Fredericktown, the son of Burley Eugene St. Clair and Joyce June St. Clair.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents; son Jessie James St. Clair; daughter Charity Lynn St. Clair; grandmother Leona St. Clair; brother Billie St. Clair; and nephews James St. Clair and Greg Stacy.

Rick is survived by brothers James St. Clair, Roger St. Clair, Marty St. Clair, and Bobby St. Clair and sisters Linda St. Clair, Sheila (Marty) Stacy, Cindy Hawthorn, and Cathy Mason.

Rick liked riding 4-wheelers, playing with kids, playing darts, and helping his aunt Peggy.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was held in Christian Cemetery