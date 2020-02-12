Richard Lee Rowland
Richard Lee Rowland

Obits

Richard Lee Rowland, 69, died Monday, February 3, 2020, in Fredericktown. He was born December 2, 1950 in Mexico, Missouri, the son of Harold Wayne Rowland and Ida Louise (Jones) Ward.

Richard was preceded in death by his father.

Richard is survived by sons Erik Rowland and Adam Rowland; daughter Erin (Corey Matthews) Rowland; granddaughter Amirah Rowland; brother Ronald Rowland; and two nephews Robert Rowland and James Rowland.

Richard was a United States Marine Veteran and former P.O.W. while serving a tour of duty in Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, botany, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, in St. Louis.

Service information

Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Follis & Sons Chapel
700 Plaza Dr
Fredericktown, MO 63645
Feb 14
Graveside Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
1:30PM
