Richard Lee Rowland, 69, died February 2, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born December 2, 1950 in Mexico, Missouri, the son of Harold Wayne Rowland and Ida Louise (Jones) Ward.

Richard was preceded in death by his father.

Richard is survived by his mother Ida Louise (Jones) Ward; sons Erik Rowland and Adam Rowland; daughter Erin (Cory Matthews) Rowland; brother Ronald Rowland; nephews Robert and James Rowland; and grandchild Amirah Rowland.

Richard was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed fishing, gardening, botany, and spending time with his children and granddaughter

Richard was a U.S. Marine and did a Tour of Duty in Vietnam where he was a P.O.W.

Memorial service was Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Cody Royer officiating. Interment was Friday, February 14, 2020, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

