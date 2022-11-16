Richard Wayne Shafer, 66, died Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Kansas. He was born October 18, 1956 in Fredericktown, the son of Earl Lee and Elsie (Gipson) Shafer.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bobby Shafer.

He is survived by son Richard Wayne “Ricky” Shaffer Jr.; daughters Amanda Claus and Mendy Rawson; brother Tommy Shafer; and grandchildren Dawson Claus, Abbagail Claus, Logan Claus, Tirah Lefler, Skyla Shaffer, Richard “Ricky” Shaffer III, Jaelyn Rawson and Morgan Rawson.

Funeral services were Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Jerry Gipson and Bro. Tim Reed officiating. Interment was in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.