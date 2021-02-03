Richard Wayne Thomlison, 67, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Fredericktown. He was born March 18, 1953 in St. Louis, the son of Arvel and Juanita (Boomershine) Thomlison.

Richard was preceded in death by his father and sister Lisa Thomlison Hash.

Richard is survived by his wife Angela (Taylor) Thomlison whom he married September 7, 2012 at Panama City Beach Florida; his mother; children Jerome (Karen) Thomlison, Emily (Harrison) Sheplan, Khristel Newhouse-Douglas, Kiley (Tim) Whited, Andy (Chelsey) Forister, Alex (Molly) Forister, Aaron (Rachael) Forister, Ashley Forister and A.J. Forister; and 12 grandchildren.

Richard was of the Christian Faith and a member of Calvary Church. He loved the beach, yard work, fishing, hunting, motorcycles, spending time with family and friends and going to concerts

Funeral services were Monday, February 1, 2021, at Calvary Church with Pastor Randy Sawyer and Pastor Andy Forister officiating. Interment was at Walker Memorial Cemetery.

