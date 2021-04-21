 Skip to main content
Rick Shoemaker, 63, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born June 2, 1957 in Farmington, the son of John and Juanita Shoemaker.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents and brother Randy Shoemaker.

Rick is survived by son Joey (Kaycelyn) Shoemaker; daughter Teri (Cameron) Griot; granddaughter Charlee Jo Shoemaker; brothers Jerry Shoemaker and Mike (Janet) Shoemaker; and sister Connie Nicholson.

Rick was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, collecting old signs and his hotrods.

Funeral service was Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was held in Revelle Cemetery.

