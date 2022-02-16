Ricky D. Williams, 64, died Thursday, February 3, 2022 in Cape Girardeau. He was born January 4, 1958 in Bonne Terre, Missouri the son of Ted and Juanita Williams.

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Vicky Moore.

Ricky is survived by his wife Kim (Banes) Williams of Cape Girardeau whom he married August 19, 1983 at the First Christian Church in Fredericktown; his daughter Abby Williams; and granddaughter Layla White of Cape Girardeau.

Ricky was a member of the Jackson First Baptist Church. He loved serving the Lord, astrology, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues.

Ricky was a U.S. Air Force Career Veteran. He received the Meritorious Service Medal in 1997, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Missile Facilities Specialist four years, Engineering Assistant Tech, five years and was a recruiter for 11 years.

Funeral services were Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Randy Riley officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Pro Life.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.