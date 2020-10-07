 Skip to main content
Rita Barker
Rita Barker

Rita Barker, 88, died Tuesday, September 27, 2020 in Fredericktown. She was born April 22, 1932 in Halifax, Yorkshire, England, the daughter of Richard and Florence (King) Bottomley.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; brother Ray Bottomley and husband Lindell Barker whom she married August 15, 1958 in Tokyo, Japan.

Rita is survived by step-sons Rick Barker and Michael (Sondra) Barker; niece Brandon (Ann) Wignall of Ellsmore, England; and great niece and nephew Catherine Wignall and Hugh Wignall.

Rita was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed dancing, shopping, and hosting gatherings.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Christian Cemetery with Pastor Charles David McCutcheon officiating. 

