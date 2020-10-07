Robert Alfred Kemp, 95, of Van Buren, Missouri, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Riverways Care Center in Van Buren. He was born August 20, 1925 in McKane, Missouri, a son of Otis Henry and Lenora Delphia (Rogers) Kemp.

Mr. Kemp married Juanita Lodell Summers June 28, 1948 She preceded him in death February 14, 2004. Besides his wife he was also preceded by his parents, six brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include daughter Teresa Dann of Van Buren; son Bobby Kemp of Benton, Missouri; brother Carl Kemp of Tebbetts, Missouri; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Robert was a United States Navy Veteran. He had worked as a forklift driver for AP Green Refactory in Mexico, Missouri. He enjoyed being outdoors camping, fishing and gardening He was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Mexico.

Funeral services were Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton, Missouri with Bro. Glenn Forman officiating. Interment was at the Bull Cemetery in Holts Summit, Missouri.

Arrangements were under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home.

