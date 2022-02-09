Robert Allen “Bobby” Stumbaugh, 54, died February 1, 2022 in Fredericktown. He was born August 10, 1967 in Fredericktown, the son of Paul and Katy (Edmond) Stumbaugh.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Margie Stumbaugh, Paul Stumbaugh Jr., and Carl Stumbaugh.

He is survived by his daughter Sabrina Stumbaugh; stepchildren Nick Franks, Justin Franks and Shaelyn Bowling; grandchildren Gabriel Stephens, Robert Michael Stephens, Patricia Kaye Stumbaugh, Ellie May Hodges, Liam Franks and Aspen Franks; and siblings Nancy Pierse, Mike Stumbaugh, Debbie Lovins, Alice Starkey, Melvin Stumbaugh, Tommy Stumbaugh and Billy Stumbaugh.

He enjoyed his grandchildren and family, hunting, fishing, cooking and the outdoors.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Follis & Sons with Charley Crawford officiating.

