Robert “Bob” Kemp, 88, of Fredericktown, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Parkland Hospital in Farmington. He was born January 25, 1931 in Zion, Missouri, a son of Oliver Joshua and Elva Beulah (Kennedy) Kemp.
Mr. Kemp married Martha Marie McFarland September 3, 1950 in Fredericktown. She preceded him in death.
Also preceding Mr. Kemp in death were his parents and two sisters, Virginia Parson and Nadean Hardesty.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Rose and Marvin McCutcheon of Fredericktown; grandchildren Andrew, Erin, Katy, Amanda and Sabrina; and great-grandchildren Hailey, Breanna, Kayla and Matthew.
Bob retired as manager and delivery of Ferrell Gas Company for many many years. He enjoyed his work and the people he met. His hobbies were deer and turkey hunting, fishing and cooking.
Bob was a member and deacon of the New Hope Free Will Baptist Church in Fredericktown. He was also a member of the Marcus Lodge #110 AF&AM and a member of the Independent Order of the Oddfellow#172 in which he joined in October 5, 1954.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Dave McCutcheon officiating. Interment will be at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown.
