Robert “Bob” Starkey, 81, died May 1, 2022. He was born May 29, 1940 in Marquand, Missouri, the son of Roy and Nellie Starkey.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother Marvin Starkey, and sister Mary Jane (Starkey) Stonehouse.

Bob is survived by his wife Betty (Mouser) Starkey; daughter Pamela Jean (Tony) Helm; sons Randy Gene (Margi Jones) Starkey and Steve (Angie) Starkey; brothers Melvin (Bessa Lee) Starkey, Roy E. “Bud” (Lois) Starkey, and William “Bill” (Linda) Starkey; sisters Della Rhodes, Joan Stevens, Pearl Sitze, Patricia Deguire; grandchildren Cody Moyers, Kyle Moyers, Ashley Starkey, Meghan Starkey, Colton Starkey; and great-grandchildren, Cooper Moyers, Caiden Moyers, Colson Moyers, Cambry Moyers, Suede Swearengin, and Denton Swearengin.

Bob was a member and trustee of Mt. View Church in Marquand. He enjoyed Cardinals baseball, traveling and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was in Mouser Cemetery.