Robert "Bob" W. Broeker

He had been a farmer and retired in 2007 from Perry County Road and Bridge as a road grader. He had worked for Robinson Well Drilling, as a carpenter for Kiefer Construction, Brown Shoe and the airport. He was an all-around handyman and loved dancing, hunting, farming, horseback riding, doing leatherwork, riding his side-by-side, sitting on the front porch, and playing his fiddle. Bob was a great teacher with patience to show the steps to do things right. "If you don't show 'em, how will they ever learn?" He was lovingly remembered for his common phrase, "There 'ya go!"