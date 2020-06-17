Robert "Bob" W. Broeker, 75, of Perryville, Missouri died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Independence Care Center of Perry County in Perryville. He was born October 28, 1944 in Perry County, the son of Jess and Nellie (Upchurch) Broeker.
Mr. Broeker and Glenna Davis were married April 22, 2000. She survives in Perryville.
Other survivors include his daughter, Brenda (Kevin) Jenkins of Fredericktown; step-son, Thomas (Michelle) Smith of Bloomfield, MO; step-daughter, Lela (Eric) Cook of Sikeston; three grandchildren, Libby, Tracy, Jayden Jenkins; 12 step-grandchildren; and 7 step-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Broeker was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tina Marie Broeker; step-son, Christopher Smith; and four brothers, Delmar, Perry, Ray and Lindel Broeker.
He had been a farmer and retired in 2007 from Perry County Road and Bridge as a road grader. He had worked for Robinson Well Drilling, as a carpenter for Kiefer Construction, Brown Shoe and the airport. He was an all-around handyman and loved dancing, hunting, farming, horseback riding, doing leatherwork, riding his side-by-side, sitting on the front porch, and playing his fiddle. Bob was a great teacher with patience to show the steps to do things right. "If you don't show 'em, how will they ever learn?" He was lovingly remembered for his common phrase, "There 'ya go!"
Graveside Service will be private for the family at Home Cemetery in Perryville with the Rev. Don Estes officiating. Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be given to Sedgewickville Cemetery or American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com
